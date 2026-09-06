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Activists want NCIC disbanded for failing to tame hate speech

By James Omoro | Sep. 6, 2026
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Human rights defender Evance Oloo addresses journalists during a past event. [James Omoro, Standard]

Human rights defenders in Homa Bay want the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) disbanded for failure to take action against leaders spreading hate speech.

The activists have expressed concerns over rising hate speech in Kenya ahead of the 2027 General Election.

They said that Kenyan politicians who perpetrate hate speech have become defiant and cannot change unless punitive legal action is taken against them.

Evance Oloo argued that the impact of NCIC had not been realised due to its laxity in handling perpetrators of hate speech.

Oloo said notorious politicians have become bold because they know NCIC cannot take legal action against them.

“We are experiencing a high level of hate speech in the country because political leaders know NCIC is like a toothless dog. The only strategy for stopping hate speech in the country is serious legal action, which starts with arresting the political leaders,” he said.

He also accused the NCIC of alleged partisanship in dealing with hate speech suspects.

“The NCIC is lenient to political leaders supporting the government, and some of them are not summoned. You find the NCIC summoning an MP, and then the MP fails to appear. Instead, the MP directs the commission to a time convenient for him to appear before it. What kind of commission is that?” Oloo asked.

Homa Bay County Bunge la Wenyenchi head Walter Opiyo said the NCIC should be disbanded if it cannot protect Kenyans from hate speech.

Opiyo claimed that the dramatic manner in which the commission handles hate speech had rendered it defective in controlling hate speech.

“NCIC has shown inability to handle hate speech. The commission is using public funds for nothing if political leaders perpetrating hate speech cannot be arrested and charged,” he said.

He warned that the rising hate speech risks triggering violence as the country heads to the electioneering period.

“Hate speech will cause serious harm in this country. Let the commission be disbanded if it cannot protect Kenyans from hate speech so that another one can be formed,” Opiyo said.

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