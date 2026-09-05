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The Standard criticises delay in investigating Alex Kiprotich abduction

By Caroline Chebet | Sep. 5, 2026
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Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich at the Standard Group Center on September 02, 2026 after he was abducted along the Gilgil–Nakuru Road by armed men alongside his driver on August 01, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The Standard Group has criticised the authorities for the delay in investigating the abduction of its Associate Editor, Alex Kiprotich.

Yesterday, lawyer Gordon Ogolla, representing the media house and the company’s chief security officer, Tom Kipyegon, said they were led to believe that the investigation would start immediately.

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Related Topics

Alex Kiprotich Abduction Standard Group Associate Editor Police Abductions Rogue Police Officers
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