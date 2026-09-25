Mental illness, not 'problems', drive people to commit suicide

Suicide should not be described simply as a response to relationship, financial or workplace problems.[File, Courtesy]

As September, World Suicide Prevention Month, draws to a close, the World Health Organisation reminds us that one person dies by suicide every 40 seconds, and that for every one person who kill themselves, 20 people attempt suicide.

It will take an average reader about three minutes to read this article. This means by the time you finish reading it, five people will likely have died by suicide, and a hundred others have attempted suicide.