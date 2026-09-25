DP Kindiki takes throne fleetingly, before things come tumbling down

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the coronation at Kiringiti Stadium on September 19, 2026. [DPPS]

I have no idea what Deputy Prezzo Kithure Kindiki aka Soprano’s mission was doing in Kirigiti Stadium, the name means cricket, by the way, from the sport that the Brits introduced there, when it was jolly good for them, but that wasn’t the case for the good prof.

I heard on the grapevine that he was being installed as the “regional kingpin,” whatever that means, adjudicating over the Mt Kenya aka “Murima” communities. Ideally, this institution of “kingpinship” is supposed to provide guidance on how a region will respond to evolving social issues.