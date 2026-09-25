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At least four million are staring at severe food shortage in Kenya

By Okumu Modachi | Sep. 25, 2026
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NDMA CEO Hared Adan when they appeared before the National Assembly Environment, Forestry and Mining Committee at Hilton Garden-Inn in Nairobi on September 2, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

At least four million people in Kenya are going hungry, with the situation expected to worsen during the anticipated heavy rains in October as hunger bites across the Horn of Africa region, a new report has revealed.

The report by IGAD, covering the Horn of Africa region and released on Thursday in Nairobi, also shows that 40.3 million are facing high levels of acute food insecurity in 2026, reflecting a slight decline from 43.3 million people recorded in 2025.

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Related Topics

Kenya's Food Shortage IGAD Food Insecurity Horn of Africa
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