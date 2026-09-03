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Standard editor night abduction leaves a trail of questions

By Standard Reporter | Sep. 3, 2026
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Standard Group CEO Chaacha Mwita, Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich and Head of Security Tom Kipyegon at the company headquarters in Nairobi on September 2, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

For Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich and his driver, Geoffrey Kamau, Tuesday evening was simply a journey home.

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Related Topics

Editor Alex Kiprotich Editor's Abduction Standard Group Menengai Police Station
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