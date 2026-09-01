Why nurses strike is far from over

The wrangling between the Council of Governors (CoG) and striking nurses is far from over, with the council declaring that the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) at the centre of the dispute is financially unsustainable.
Yesterday, the CoG called on nurses to end their nationwide strike, maintaining that the industrial action is illegal.
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