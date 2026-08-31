KSB calls for inclusion of the visually impaired in creative economy

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The Kenya Society for the Blind (KSB) has called for greater inclusion of persons with visual impairment in Kenya’s growing creative economy.

KSB urged the government and private sector to provide the visually impaired with professional opportunities to turn their talents into sustainable livelihoods.

KSB Vice Chair Anna Ooko said persons with visual impairment should not be viewed merely as beneficiaries of support programmes but as active contributors to the country’s creative and economic development.

Speaking during the KSB @ 70 Talent Day and Inclusive Talent Showcase in Nairobi, Ooko said the creative economy would only achieve its full potential if persons with disabilities were deliberately included in its growth.

“The creative economy must be inclusive. People with visual impairment are not merely beneficiaries; they are artists, performers, entrepreneurs, producers, content creators and business owners,” Ooko said.

She said many talented persons with visual impairment already possess the skills needed to participate in the creative sector but lack platforms, professional networks and opportunities to earn from their work.

“What they need are platforms, professional opportunities and the opportunity to earn from their creativity,” she said.

The call comes as the Government continues to promote the creative economy as a source of employment, entrepreneurship and economic growth, particularly among young people.

Ooko urged corporates, media houses, cultural institutions, creative industry players and development partners to move beyond symbolic inclusion and invest directly in persons with disabilities.

She said inclusion should be measured by tangible economic opportunities, including contracts, commissions, employment and access to markets. “Give them a stage. Commission their work. Engage them professionally. Pay them fairly. Open the doors,” Ooko said.

“When we invest in talent, we are not giving charity; we are investing in Kenya’s human capital and economic future.”

The Talent Day provided a platform for artists with visual impairment to showcase their abilities while highlighting the need for greater accessibility and representation within the creative industry.

The event forms part of KSB’s 70-year journey of supporting persons with visual impairment through education, rehabilitation, independence and inclusion.

It also highlighted the SANARA Project, supported by HEVA Fund, which is working to nurture creative talent, strengthen skills and connect creatives with opportunities in Kenya’s creative economy.

KSB Executive Director Samson Waweru said the society’s next phase would focus on creating pathways for persons with visual impairment to participate meaningfully in the economy.

“Our next chapter is about turning talent into opportunity, creativity into livelihoods and inclusion into economic participation,” Waweru said.

KSB is set to mark its 70th anniversary with celebrations and the launch of its strategic plan from October 15 to 17, 2026, in Nairobi.

The event is expected to bring together Government representatives, corporates, development partners, artists and other stakeholders to discuss the Society’s next phase and its role in advancing inclusion for persons with visual impairment.