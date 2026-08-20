Gachagua warns of Homa Bay-style chaos in Emurua Dikirr

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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.[File, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused Emurua Dikirr MP David Kipsang Keter and other leaders of threatening violence ahead of his planned visit to the constituency on Friday, August 21.

In a letter to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader alleged that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo were financing Keter to mobilise goons and plain-clothes police officers to disrupt the visit.

He said the planned disruption could surpass the violence witnessed in Homa Bay over the weekend, when at least one person died and dozens were injured during a rally by the breakaway ODM faction Linda Mwananchi.

“My attention has, however, been drawn to threats issued by the current Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr, Mr David Kipsang Keter and a handful of others, which have been recorded on videos, shared online, and reported by the mainstream and social media, that my entourage and I should not set foot in Emurua Dikirr,” Gachagua wrote.

Gachagua said he plans to visit the Narok County constituency on invitation by DCP candidate Vincent Rotich, who came second to Keter in the May 14 by-election. Gachagua maintains the contest was marred by widespread rigging and voter manipulation.

“I will join thousands of DCP supporters in the company of leaders from across the country for this thanksgiving occasion,” he said.

The letter comes against a backdrop of escalating tension between Gachagua and the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Since forming DCP in May 2025, Gachagua has positioned the party as a direct opposition vehicle against President William Ruto ahead of 2027.

Ruto's UDA candidate Keter won the Emurua Dikirr by-election while Gachagua's DCP candidate secured over 10,000 votes, a strong showing for an opposition contender in what is regarded as Ruto's political backyard.

The visit also follows a weekend of violence in Homa Bay, where a Linda Mwananchi convoy led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and other opposition leaders was met with road blockades and burning tyres during a rival political mobilisation drive, underscoring the volatility around opposition activities as the 2027 campaign season intensifies.

Gachagua described the Homa Bay violence as a shame of the highest magnitude in post-independence Kenya and said Kanja bears responsibility for protecting the lives and property of all Kenyans.

He added that, like any other citizen, he has a right to visit any part of the country under the Constitution.

Gachagua further accused Kanja of failing to control the National Police Service, claiming the service was under the command of goons and civilians.

“It is either you are part of this scheme or you have absconded your duties,” he said.

Gachagua said he presented evidence of 24 attacks against him to Kanja's office on January 30 but that no action had followed, and that those he accused remained active across the country.