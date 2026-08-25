Sonko moves to High Court to block KRA's Sh385m tax assessment

Sonko is challenging a tax assessment arising from Sh1.4 billion deposited into 11 of his bank accounts between 2013 and 2019. [File, Standard]

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko now intends to move to the High Court after losing a Sh385 million tax dispute with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Sonko is challenging a tax assessment arising from Sh1.4 billion deposited into 11 of his bank accounts between 2013 and 2019, insisting that the money did not amount to undeclared taxable income.