Sonko moves to High Court to block KRA's Sh385m tax assessment

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko now intends to move to the High Court after losing a Sh385 million tax dispute with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).
Sonko is challenging a tax assessment arising from Sh1.4 billion deposited into 11 of his bank accounts between 2013 and 2019, insisting that the money did not amount to undeclared taxable income.
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