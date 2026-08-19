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Criminal liability does not expire, Maanzo warns politicians sponsoring goons

By Ronald Kipruto | Aug. 19, 2026
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Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo during a morning interview at Spice FM on August 19, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has warned politicians sponsoring political goons that criminal liability does not expire, urging President William Ruto to end tolerance of poll violence.

"What politicians and Kenyans should know is that criminal liability does not expire. If you are involved in one when you are at the height of power, you must pay for your sins someday," said Maanzo.

Maanzo, who spoke during an interview with Spice FM on Wednesday, called on Ruto to crack the whip and ensure peace prevails during political engagements.

He blamed the President for tolerating the vice, urging him to intervene, and accused agencies charged with maintaining law and order of fearing political power and influence.

"Nobody has been arrested till now, and that means that the President is very happy and comfortable with the violence. If Baba were alive, Sifuna would still be doing the same thing he is doing right now," Maanzo observed.

His remarks come days after property worth millions of shillings was destroyed and lives were lost during a Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay on Sunday.

Six vehicles were set on fire by goons in Homa Bay Town as the convoy, led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and other Linda Mwananchi figures, toured the county. Multiple journalists reported assaults, robberies and injuries while covering the rally.

Masked and armed goons travelling in unmarked vehicles also terrorised voters, journalists and residents during the July 16 Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election in Nyandarua County.

The violence, which involved gunfire and tear gas, left casualties and a trail of destruction.

A month earlier, a group of suspected hired goons stormed All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi on June 12 during a civil society post-budget review forum.

The attackers, who arrived in waves on motorbikes and on foot, vandalised property and robbed people inside the church lobby.

Days later, church leadership expressed fears that justice would not be served, alleging the case had been abandoned after unnamed powerful individuals instructed investigating officers to drop it.

"I am afraid nothing would come from this. You saw the statement by the DCI; nothing has come from each of the places where goons attacked. There will be a lot of PR, a lot of statements, but nothing happens. And I can promise you nothing will come from this," explained Reverend Canon Evans Omollo, Provost of All Saints Cathedral, during a previous televised interview.

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