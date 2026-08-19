Oparanya eyes DP slot, warns of ODM exit over power-sharing deal

Cooperatives and MSMEs Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya. [Courtesy

A political storm is brewing within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the broad-based government, with Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya and a section of ODM MPs pushing for him to become President William Ruto’s running mate in the 2027 General Election.

The renewed political push has also exposed growing tensions within ODM, with Oparanya warning that he could leave the party if he is excluded from negotiations over a proposed UDA-ODM power-sharing arrangement.