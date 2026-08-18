As Homa Bay leaders shuttle in choppers, local roads are an eyesore

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Linda Mwananchi brigade at Homa Bay. [File, Standard]

Linda Mwanainchi's rally in Homa Bay County on Sunday exposed the region’s underbelly of poor roads and neglected infrastructure, dwarfing claims by a section of politicians that the region’s infrastructure has improved significantly.

For motorists travelling through parts of Homa Bay County, the journey is becoming a test of patience, with dusty, narrow and badly maintained roads turning what should be short trips into hours of struggle.

Homa Bay leaders who had hoped to portray Homa Bay as the frontier of development for the Nyanza region under President William Ruto's government were left with eggs on their faces as the rally exposed the pathetic condition of roads.

For a person travelling on the roads for the first time, it is hard to believe this is the same road leaders have been shuttling in helicopters are also using for their road travel to dish out millions in handouts and in economic empowerment forums.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo attributed the status of infrastructure in Suba to several years of marginalisation but sarcastically intimated that even though the roads are bad, the views of the region are terrific.

“If there is one thing this trip to Suba has shown, is that when we talk of marginalisation, it is true,” said Millie.

“Most of our roads are bad in Suba South and North. Let us stop saying that those are feeder roads and that the main roads were barricaded. What you see *other than Homa Bay to Mbita and Rusinga Ring Roads, are the main roads),” said Millie in a Facebook post, adding that President Ruto has also implemented several roads.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi dismissed claims that the government had transformed the region and claimed that the government has only dedicated about Sh10 billion to the region.

Some social media users described the roads as an eyesore and turned it into an instant mockery of the devolved unit, likening it to a remote country in the Middle East.

The journey from Ndhiwa to Nyandiwa, a distance that could ordinarily take about 40 minutes, stretched to nearly two hours because of the poor state of the road.

Vehicles in the convoy were forced to move slowly along the rough terrain, raising clouds of dust as they navigated sections of the road that were narrow, uneven and difficult to manoeuvre.

The dusty conditions became particularly difficult for those travelling in the convoy. Journalists covering the rally had to keep the windows of their vehicles closed throughout much of the journey to avoid inhaling dust.

With the windows shut, those inside the vehicles were forced to endure the heat and discomfort as they struggled to get through the road.

The condition of the road also raised questions about how residents who rely on the route daily cope with the situation, particularly traders, farmers, students and motorists who have no alternative routes.

From Ndhiwa towards Nyandiwa, the road is characterised by loose murram, rough surfaces, sharp bends and sections that appeared to have received little maintenance.

What should have been a relatively straightforward journey instead became a prolonged trip, with the convoy eventually arriving in Nyandiwa after nearly two hours.

The poor road conditions were not limited to the Ndhiwa-Nyandiwa route.

After leaving Nyandiwa, the convoy proceeded towards Sindo Market, where the Linda Mwananchi team was scheduled to make another stop and address residents.

Again, the journey was slow.

The road from Nyandiwa to Sindo was similarly rough, with numerous bends, bumps and dusty stretches making movement difficult.

The convoy took another nearly two hours to reach Sindo Market, with vehicles forced to negotiate the rough terrain at a slow pace.

For motorists, the road is not simply an inconvenience. The condition affects the time it takes to transport people and goods, increases wear and tear on vehicles and can make access to essential services more difficult.

The journey also offered a glimpse into the daily challenges faced by residents who use the roads not for political rallies but as part of their everyday lives.

For traders travelling to markets, farmers transporting produce and residents seeking services outside their immediate villages, poor roads can mean higher transport costs and lost time.

A journey that should take less than an hour can become a two-hour ordeal, particularly when weather conditions deteriorate.

The situation has also raised questions about the responsibility of local and national authorities in maintaining roads serving communities in Ndhiwa and Suba South.

For businesses operating along the routes, the poor conditions can also increase operating costs.

Motorists are forced to drive carefully to avoid damaging their vehicles, while public transport operators may spend more on repairs and maintenance. Such costs can eventually be passed on to passengers and consumers.

The dusty conditions create another challenge.

Vehicles carrying leaders, supporters and journalists moved cautiously as drivers negotiated the rough surface. The dust covered vehicles as they travelled, while passengers remained inside with windows closed.

By the time the convoy reached Nyandiwa and later Sindo, the journey had already taken several hours.

The contrast between the political promises made during rallies and the condition of the roads along which residents travel every day was difficult to ignore.

As leaders addressed residents about development, governance and the future of the country, the roads leading to the rally venues offered a different picture of the challenges facing communities in the area.

By the time the Linda Mwananchi convoy finally reached Sindo Market, the experience had provided more than a route to a political rally. It had exposed the everyday infrastructure challenges facing residents along the Ndhiwa-Nyandiwa-Sindo corridor.