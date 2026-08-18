Health reforms: Hits and misses under Kenya Kwanza

Kenya has recorded its highest-ever registration into a social health scheme since independence, with 32.2 million people now registered under the Social Health Authority (SHA), in the government’s latest push to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC)
The milestone is among the major gains in the health sector under the Kenya Kwanza administration.
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