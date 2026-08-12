Why some public pensioners are in old scheme

Pensioners who did not join the defined benefit scheme at the time provided cannot transition from the old programme at the moment unless the law is amended.
This came as the government warned that merging Kenya’s old civil service pension scheme with the newer contributory scheme could bring back the financial pressures that necessitated pension reforms.
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