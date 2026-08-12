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Uganda military gives Turkana herders 14 days to return cattle allegedly stolen from Uganda

By Lucas Ngasike | Aug. 12, 2026
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An armed herder looking after his livestock, Turkana County. [File, Standard]

The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has given Turkana pastoralists a 14-day ultimatum to recover and return 12 cattle allegedly stolen from Dodoth communities in Uganda.

They warned that failure to comply could trigger unspecified measures against the herders within Ugandan territory.

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Related Topics

Cross-border Conflict Uganda People’s Defence Force Turkana Pastoralists Cattle Rustling
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