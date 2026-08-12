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Governors reject Senate fiscal performance ranking, say it overlooked key realities

By Benard Lusigi | Aug. 12, 2026
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CoG challenge the methodology used by the Senate to rank counties on fiscal performance. [File, Standard]

The Council of Governors (CoG) has challenged the methodology used by the Senate to rank counties on fiscal performance, arguing that the current indicators fail to provide a fair, comprehensive and accurate assessment of how county governments are serving citizens.

The objection follows the launch of the County Fiscal Performance Measurement Index (CFPMI) by the Parliamentary Budget Office, which ranked Embu as Kenya's best-managed county while placing Kisumu, Kakamega, Busia, Bomet and Nairobi among the country's poorest fiscal performers.

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Related Topics

Council of Governors County Government Fiscal Performance Parliamentary Budget Office
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