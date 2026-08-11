The 13th parliament has been accused of being the house of bribery and outright corruption

There have been allegations of bribery at the 13th parliament. [File]

The 13th parliament has been accused of being a house of bribery and outright corruption with legislators coming out to confess bribe taking has been the norm in the last four years.

Since August 2022, allegations of cash-for-votes have trailed nearly every consequential decision to pass through Kenya's two chambers of parliament which has raised questions over the independence of Parliament to execute its constitutional mandate.