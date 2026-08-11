Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

The 13th parliament has been accused of being the house of bribery and outright corruption

By Edwin Nyarangi | Aug. 11, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
There have been allegations of bribery at the 13th parliament. [File]

The 13th parliament has been accused of being a house of bribery and outright corruption with legislators coming out to confess bribe taking has been the norm in the last four years.

Since August 2022, allegations of cash-for-votes have trailed nearly every consequential decision to pass through Kenya's two chambers of parliament which has raised questions over the independence of Parliament to execute its constitutional mandate.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Parliament Bribery Allegations Cash For Votes Kenya Parliament Corruption Legislative Accountability
.

Latest Stories

Can Customers Trust Your Business Without Meeting You?
Can Customers Trust Your Business Without Meeting You?
Enterprise
By Dr Lydiah Kiburu
24 mins ago
Good practices: Why debt recovery is a customer service in disguise
Enterprise
By James Mungai
24 mins ago
The hidden tax burdens that keep menstrual hygiene products out of the price range
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua bombshell: Ruto has broken all promises that swept him to power
By Ndung’u Gachane 24 mins ago
Gachagua bombshell: Ruto has broken all promises that swept him to power
Court calls out Ruto team for removing abduction victims from KCNHR list
By Kamau Muthoni 24 mins ago
Court calls out Ruto team for removing abduction victims from KCNHR list
Inside tense broad-based meeting that led to a walkout by Mt Kenya MPs
By Ndung’u Gachane 24 mins ago
Inside tense broad-based meeting that led to a walkout by Mt Kenya MPs
Ruto-ODM pact turns 2027 poll coalition deal amid questions
By Prestone Murunga 24 mins ago
Ruto-ODM pact turns 2027 poll coalition deal amid questions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved