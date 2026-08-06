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Ruto orders security firms to pay minimum wage, warns of crackdown

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Aug. 6, 2026
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President William Ruto meets private security guards at Statehouse Nairobi on August 6,2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has directed government agencies to ensure private security guards are paid nothing below the statutory minimum wage.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during a meeting with private security guards on Thursday, August 6, Ruto directed the Private Security Regulatory Authority, the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Labour to work together to enforce compliance across the sector.

"Every Kenyan deserves to be paid. If there are challenges, I am ready to sit down and listen, but these workers must receive their wages," he said.

Ruto ordered private security companies to fully implement the 15 per cent minimum wage increase announced on Labour Day, noting some employers have ignored the directive.

"I have been informed that many companies have not implemented the directive. Others are paying below the minimum wage, with some guards earning as little as Sh6,000. That is unlawful and inhumane," he noted.

"The minimum wage is not negotiable. It must be implemented," he added.

 Ruto further directed employers to remit statutory deductions, including contributions to the Social Health Authority and the National Social Security Fund, explaining every guard deserves access to healthcare and a dignified retirement.

"A security guard should not lose a lifetime of savings because they or a family member falls sick. Registration under SHA is mandatory," he said, ordering the roughly 1.3 million Kenyans employed in the sector to register.

Ruto said the government is expanding homeownership opportunities for guards through the Affordable Housing Programme, particularly under the Social Housing component.

"The security guards who protect other people's homes also deserve to own decent homes," he observed, noting many live in informal settlements due to low incomes.

The Head of State said implementation of the Private Security Regulation Act, 2016 has made significant progress, with the Private Security Regulatory Authority introducing stronger licensing standards, structured training and a register of qualified personnel.

He directed relevant agencies to review sector regulations to establish a clear career progression framework, and called for closer collaboration between the authority, the National Police Service, the National Intelligence Service, county governments and private providers to strengthen accountability and welfare.

He also ordered the agencies to develop a harmonised national training curriculum for private security officers.

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Related Topics

Minimum Wages For Private Security Guards President Ruto On Minimum Wages President Ruto Meets With Security Guards At Statehouse Minimum Wage
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