Grief and uncertainty as Kenyan families seek answers on relatives killed, missing in Russia-Ukraine war

Shadrack Wafula Matofari, a 27-year-old Kenyan man who was declared Missng in Action in Russia-Ukraine war. [Photo/Courtersy]

“We are going on a mission. We will be out of network for some time. I’ll be unreachable for about a month after the training. Once we’re back, I’ll call you.”

Those were among the last words Barasa’s brother sent from Russia. He had just completed weeks of military training, learning how to fire assault rifles, throw grenades and operate rocket-propelled grenade launchers.