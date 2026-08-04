Wanjiku Muhia: 'Defying court orders is a road to a banana republic'

Audio By Vocalize

Kipipiri Member of Parliament Wanjku Muhia during a morning interview at Radio Maisha on August 4,2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia defended the arrest of Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia but warned that police who defy court orders risk turning Kenya into a banana republic.

Muhia said leaders should be held accountable through the law but accused police of violating Kaguchia's rights after his arrest on Monday.

"They denied us a chance to meet Kaguchia. Even his lawyers were denied access, which is against the law. We had to spend the night there because we wanted to make sure he was safe," said Muhia.

She said officers at Kamukunji and Central police stations kept moving them between stations as they sought Kaguchia's release.

"It was a game of cat and mouse. We later decided to camp at Kamukunji Police Station where he was being held, fearing they could secretly transfer him to another police station, as has become common with the police," explained Muhia.

While acknowledging that inflammatory political remarks should not be condoned, Muhia insisted legal procedures must always be followed.

"We should use the proper legal channels. But when a court issues an order and the police defy it, then the police have taken the position of the court. That is a road to a banana republic," observed Muhia.

Muhia also defended Kaguchia's remarks, saying she did not consider them unlawful.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers arrested Kaguchia on Monday morning after he spent the night at Royal Media Services offices, where he sought refuge over claims security officers wanted to arrest him over remarks he made during a political rally in Naromoru, Nyeri County, on Saturday.

At the rally, Kaguchia criticised President William Ruto's administration, accused it of betraying former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and blamed the government for the deaths of young protesters during the Gen Z demonstrations.

He also warned that Ruto's supporters would be identified and recorded and suggested they seek assistance from the President's home area instead of their local communities.

Hours after the arrest, the High Court ordered Kaguchia's release on a Sh100,000 cash bail.

"It is good to respect the courts," noted Muhia.

Muhia also criticised the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over remarks by Chairperson Erastus Ethekon that elections could be suspended or postponed where violence, insecurity or other serious threats make it impossible to conduct a free, fair and credible poll.

"If the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) doesn't have the muscles and capacity to work, then it should resign. There are institutions mandated to deal with leaders who break the law. IEBC cannot say elections can be stopped simply because of what a politician has said," argued Muhia.

Ethekon said the law allows the commission to suspend or postpone elections under exceptional circumstances where violence, insecurity or other threats make it impossible to conduct a free, fair and credible poll.

However, Muhia maintained that commissioners should withstand political pressure and invoke those powers only where there are clear legal grounds.

"IEBC commissioners should have the capacity to withstand any pressure. It looks like he is succumbing to pressure. He is out of order by threatening Kenyans that elections can be stopped. Suspending an election must be based on valid legal reasons," added Muhia.