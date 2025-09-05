KRA's ambitious digital transformation will boost efficiency and trust

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga and Eastleigh Business District Association Ahmed Abdullahi during a meeting to bolster tax outreach and awareness initiatives for enhanced compliance and revenue mobilisation. [File, Standard]

Globalisation, digital commerce and the emergence of modern technologies have fundamentally altered the way economies function. Digital platforms are redefining trade, with multinational corporations now operating seamlessly across borders and small enterprises increasingly leveraging fintech solutions to grow. These changes present both opportunities and challenges for tax authorities that are tasked with mobilising revenue fairly and efficiently.

In response, many tax administrations are adopting the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Tax Administration 3.0 model, a framework that envisions taxation as an integrated, seamless part of everyday life and business. Rather than relying on manual reporting and backdated audits, compliance is built directly into digital systems; from e-commerce platforms to financial systems. Countries like Australia and Singapore are integrating tax obligations into business software, making compliance almost invisible to the taxpayer. Closer home, Rwanda and South Africa have embraced digital reforms in tax administration that have significantly improved efficiency and compliance, proving that technology-driven reforms can work in contexts similar to Kenya’s.

At Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), we recognise that the future of tax administration lies in technology-enabled, taxpayer-centric systems that not only increase efficiency but also build trust. KRA has embarked on an ambitious digital transformation agenda, anchored on the principles of the Tax Administration 3.0, and aligned with our 9th Corporate Plan. One of our flagship innovations is GavaConnect, an enterprise Application Programming Interface platform that allows developers into the KRA ecosystem to co-create solutions.

Already, over 1,000 developers are using more than 16 APIs to build applications that simplify services such as Tax Compliance Certificate checks, PIN validation, and e-Slip generation. By embedding compliance tools into systems that Kenyans already use, we are moving closer to the “compliance-by-design” future as envisioned by OECD. Further, we continue to explore our key systems; iTax and integrated Customs Management System for further enhancements, including moving to cloud for more capacity and scalability.

Internally, we have realigned our operations to champion this transformation, with a focus on technology and modernisation to drive reforms in AI, machine learning and data analytics. At the same time, we have reorganised our compliance support framework to deliver targeted solutions, digital education, and simplified filing systems to the MSMEs and emerging economies. Innovations such as AI-powered chatbots on WhatsApp, KRA mobile apps and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data extensions are already helping small traders to access tax information instantly at their convenience. These, among others, will not only enhance compliance monitoring but also improve taxpayer experience by offering real-time support and personalised solutions.

Building trust is just as important as using technology. Sustainable revenue collection relies on fairness, transparency, and respect. We are improving service delivery, strengthening integrity across our systems, and ensuring taxpayers are treated with dignity. By promoting open engagement and embedding ethics in our operations, we want taxation to be seen as a shared national responsibility.

For Kenya, the benefits of a digitally transformed tax system go beyond revenue mobilisation. By making compliance easier and more transparent, we envisage a business environment that attracts investment, fosters innovation, and supports the formalisation of enterprises. This enhances Kenya’s competitiveness in the regional and global marketplace, positions the country as a leader in Africa’s digital economy, and ensures that our tax system becomes a trusted enabler of sustainable development. In short, every step KRA takes in modernising tax administration is a step towards a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous Kenya.

As globalisation accelerates and digital innovations reshape economies, Kenya must lead. As KRA celebrates 30 years of existence, we are reimagining tax administration for the next 30 years, building on global best practice while tailoring solutions to our unique national context. With strong partnerships, robust governance, and a renewed focus on innovation, we believe KRA will meet its mandate, inspire trust, drive growth and empower Kenya’s future.