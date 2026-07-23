Aviation workers accuse NYS officers of taking jobs, give ultimatum over demands

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KAWU Secretary-General Moss Ndiema issues countrywide strike notice over employment irregularities in incorporating of NYS service men into the aviation industry. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

A nationwide strike threatening to cripple Kenya's aviation sector remains on course unless employers address long-standing labour grievances before the expiry of the union's strike notice, the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has warned.

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, KAWU Secretary General Moss Ndiema said workers drawn from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Kenya Airways (KQ) and Jambojet will down their tools if no agreement is reached by the end of this week.

He said the planned industrial action could disrupt operations at airports across the country, including Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), affecting passenger travel and cargo services.

"We want to confirm to the country and to the users of our airports and aerodrome facilities that if nothing is done between now and Friday, there is going to be a strike action involving employees from KCAA, KAA, Kenya Airways and Jambojet," Ndiema said.

At the centre of the dispute is KCAA, where the union says workers have gone for more than 11 years without a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) or salary review.

"The CBA has been in arrears for more than 11 years. They have not had a salary review all that time. Others have retired without benefiting from the CBA negotiations, others have died, children have dropped out of school and employees have lacked medical care. For how long are we supposed to wait?" he posed.

The union also accused KCAA of attempting to replace civilian security personnel with National Youth Service (NYS) officers at airports across the country, describing the move as a direct threat to members' jobs.

According to Ndiema, NYS officers have already been deployed at JKIA, Lokichoggio, Kisumu, Lodwar and Mombasa airports.

"That is a direct threat to the jobs of our members. We do not want NYS to take over the jobs of our members. If they have the qualifications, employ them as KCAA staff, and we will have no problem," he said.

He further alleged that the planned outsourcing of NYS personnel could become a conduit for misuse of public funds.

"Information reaching us is that KCAA intends to procure NYS services at Sh45,000 per officer per month, yet the individual officer will only receive Sh5,000. Where is the remaining Sh40,000 going? That tells you the real motivation," Ndiema claimed.

He also objected to the deployment of uniformed officers in airport operations, arguing that aviation security should remain under civilian personnel.

"This is a civil aviation facility. The services within this facility should be provided by ordinary civilians, not our men and women in uniform. We oppose any attempts to introduce uniformed personnel to man screening points and airport entry points," he said.

Beyond KCAA, the union accused Kenya Airways of failing to honour employees' benefits and weaponising disciplinary procedures.

Ndiema claimed some managers were abusing disciplinary processes to settle personal scores and intimidate workers, while some engineers and cabin crew had gone without allowances due to them.

"They have weaponised the disciplinary procedure to settle scores. We cannot have managers abusing the authority of their offices. They must also pay allowances owed to engineers and cabin crew," he said.

The union also criticised labour practices at Jambojet, accusing the airline of frustrating unionisation through dismissals.

"Jambojet employees are not children of a lesser god. They have a constitutional right to form and join a union. You cannot fire employees simply because they express interest in joining a union," Ndiema said.

He alleged that nearly 45 employees had been dismissed within a year from a workforce of about 450, which he said reflected a hostile working environment.

Despite the hardline position, Ndiema maintained that the union remains open to dialogue, revealing that another meeting with KCAA had been scheduled while discussions with Kenya Airways and Jambojet were yet to take place.

"Up to now there is no white smoke from our discussions with KCAA, but we have another meeting tomorrow. We are available and committed to finding an amicable solution," he said.

He added: "We are not calling this strike because we enjoy it. We are doing it as a last resort. If the employers come forward, engage us meaningfully and address our grievances, we will call off the strike. But unless we have fruitful talks and an agreement, the strike action cannot be avoided."