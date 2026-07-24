'Immoral and illegal': Atwoli slams KCAA over NYS plan

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COTU Secretary Francis Atwoli. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Kenya) (COTU) has opposed a reported plan by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to deploy National Youth Service (NYS) personnel in airport security roles, warning against replacing permanent workers with insecure labour.

The intervention comes as the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) pushes ahead with a seven-day strike notice over unresolved labour disputes across the aviation sector. Among its grievances, the union says KCAA employees have gone more than 11 years without a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) or salary review, and accuses the authority of attempting to replace civilian security staff with NYS personnel rather than recruiting permanent workers.

COTU said KCAA should instead recruit NYS graduates into permanent and pensionable positions where additional staff are needed rather than deploy them under arrangements that deny them job security and labour protections.

“Workers performing permanent and continuous functions should be employed on permanent terms and conditions of service. It is immoral and illegal for a government institution to outsource or substitute permanent employment with low-cost labour arrangements that weaken labour standards and threaten existing jobs,” said COTU Secretary General Dr Francis Atwoli.

The union said it supports employing NYS graduates but opposed using them to fill positions traditionally held by permanent aviation workers at KCAA and other aviation institutions.

COTU also urged KCAA to engage KAWU in dialogue over any staffing changes.

“We therefore call upon the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority to immediately engage KAWU in meaningful social dialogue regarding any proposed staffing changes while, at the same time, calling upon all public employers to refrain from replacing permanent workers with insecure forms of labour solely as a cost-cutting measure,” said Atwoli.

COTU said it stands with KAWU in defending decent work, employment security and labour standards, adding that public institutions should protect workers' rights rather than undermine them.