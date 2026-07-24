Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

'Immoral and illegal': Atwoli slams KCAA over NYS plan

By David Njaaga | Jul. 24, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

COTU Secretary Francis Atwoli. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Kenya) (COTU) has opposed a reported plan by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to deploy National Youth Service (NYS) personnel in airport security roles, warning against replacing permanent workers with insecure labour.

The intervention comes as the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) pushes ahead with a seven-day strike notice over unresolved labour disputes across the aviation sector. Among its grievances, the union says KCAA employees have gone more than 11 years without a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) or salary review, and accuses the authority of attempting to replace civilian security staff with NYS personnel rather than recruiting permanent workers.

COTU said KCAA should instead recruit NYS graduates into permanent and pensionable positions where additional staff are needed rather than deploy them under arrangements that deny them job security and labour protections.

“Workers performing permanent and continuous functions should be employed on permanent terms and conditions of service. It is immoral and illegal for a government institution to outsource or substitute permanent employment with low-cost labour arrangements that weaken labour standards and threaten existing jobs,” said COTU Secretary General Dr Francis Atwoli.

The union said it supports employing NYS graduates but opposed using them to fill positions traditionally held by permanent aviation workers at KCAA and other aviation institutions.

COTU also urged KCAA to engage KAWU in dialogue over any staffing changes.

“We therefore call upon the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority to immediately engage KAWU in meaningful social dialogue regarding any proposed staffing changes while, at the same time, calling upon all public employers to refrain from replacing permanent workers with insecure forms of labour solely as a cost-cutting measure,” said Atwoli.

COTU said it stands with KAWU in defending decent work, employment security and labour standards, adding that public institutions should protect workers' rights rather than undermine them.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

COTU NYS Personnel Insecure Labour Kenya Civil Aviation Authority
.

Latest Stories

Police detain driver for allegedly running over and killing a grade two pupil
Police detain driver for allegedly running over and killing a grade two pupil
Crime and Justice
By Anne Atieno
53 mins ago
Fencing of Kaptagat Forest to proceed, land court directs
Environment & Climate
By Stephen Rutto
53 mins ago
Where miners have searched for gold for years, yet poverty and death continue to haunt them
Counties
By Peter Kipkemoi
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scammed, abandoned-Parents who hoped for justice in Uasin Gishu Finland education plan plead
By Standard Team 53 mins ago
Scammed, abandoned-Parents who hoped for justice in Uasin Gishu Finland education plan plead
How Obado was nailed: Five Calls, Sh30,000 abortion cash and a Cover-Up Case
By Nancy Gitonga 53 mins ago
How Obado was nailed: Five Calls, Sh30,000 abortion cash and a Cover-Up Case
Sharon Otieno's Family Welcomes Obado Conviction, Says Justice Has Finally Been Served
By Brian Lagat 53 mins ago
Sharon Otieno's Family Welcomes Obado Conviction, Says Justice Has Finally Been Served
Senators put Duale on the spot over utterances that may arouse ethnic tensions in the country
By Edwin Nyarangi 53 mins ago
Senators put Duale on the spot over utterances that may arouse ethnic tensions in the country
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved