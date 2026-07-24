Revealed: How much 2025 National Prayer Breakfast cost taxpayers

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Members of the National Assembly attend a sitting in the chamber at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi. [File,Standard]

Parliament has disclosed it spent Sh26,328,500 on the 2025 National Prayer Breakfast, ending a year-long standoff with a lawyer who sought the figure through a freedom of information request.

The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) gave the breakdown in a letter dated Thursday to advocate Lempaa Suiyanka, complying with a High Court judgment delivered by Justice Gregory Mutai on May 26.

Suiyanka had petitioned the court after Parliament failed to respond to his request of March 13, 2025, on funding, costs and the legality of holding the annual event at a five-star hotel.

Clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye said the breakfast is partly funded from the PSC's annual budget as approved by the National Assembly.

The event has always been held at Safari Park Hotel, which Nyegenye said offers convenience, space and security and has traditionally hosted it free of charge.

He added that the gathering is broadcast live to allow Kenyans who cannot attend in person to follow and take part in the prayers.

The National Prayer Breakfast is held on the last Thursday of May each year, with the 2025 edition taking place on Thursday, May 29.

Justice Mutai found that the National Assembly, Senate and PSC had violated Suiyanka's rights to access information and fair administrative action under articles 35 and 47 of the Constitution.

The judge ordered the three institutions to release the requested details within 30 days in a format ordinary citizens could understand, though he dismissed Suiyanka's bid to have the event itself declared unconstitutional.