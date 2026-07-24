Of Charles Owino's appointment and looming cabinet reshuffle

President William Ruto’s reshuffle signals put the Cabinet on alert. [PCS]

President William Ruto's latest round of Executive appointments, headlined by the naming of Charles Owino as Government Spokesperson, has reignited speculation that a wider Cabinet reshuffle could be imminent.

While the changes have been presented as routine efforts to strengthen government communication and service delivery, political observers argue they may be laying the groundwork for a broader reorganisation of the Executive at a time when the Kenya Kwanza administration is grappling with mounting political and legal pressure.