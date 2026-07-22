Lawyers' boycott takes effect amid push for Judiciary reforms

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LSK President Charles Kanjama. [File, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) on Wednesday, July 22, effected its nationwide boycott of court proceedings, citing the Judiciary's failure to adequately address concerns over corruption, delays in the administration of justice and a lack of accountability within the court system.

The boycott saw lawyers across the country stay away from court sessions, with the Society describing the action as a lawful form of protest aimed at pushing for reforms in Kenya's justice system.

Addressing the media, LSK President Charles Kanjama said the Society had received numerous reports from advocates alleging that some judges and judicial officers ignored prior notice of the boycott and proceeded with scheduled matters.

Spot checks by The Standard, however, found that proceedings continued as usual in several courts despite the boycott.

"And it is yet another sign that Kenyans have been left in the cold and the Judiciary is not welcoming them. But we will continue fighting until we accomplish our goal, whether we are in the cold, whether it is raining, sunshine or whatever weather," Kanjama said.

He claimed that some advocates had been penalised through case dismissals and adjournment fees for failing to appear in court despite the boycott, warning that the Society would escalate action against judges and judicial officers it accused of interfering with lawyers' constitutional rights.

"We are concerned that in several instances, some judges and judicial officers have failed to comply with the notice that was issued that lawyers would be exercising their constitutional rights," he said.

The boycott comes a day after the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) urged the LSK to reconsider the planned nationwide withdrawal from court proceedings, warning that the move would primarily hurt ordinary Kenyans seeking justice.

In a statement signed by KMJA President Justice Peter Mulwa, the association said while it respects the LSK's role in promoting the rule of law, withdrawing advocates from court would undermine litigants' constitutional right to access justice.

Kanjama, however, maintained that the boycott would continue until judges and judicial officers accused of misconduct are held accountable.

Among those the LSK has raised concerns about are Chief Justice Martha Koome and her deputy, Philomena Mwilu, alongside broader complaints over alleged judicial misconduct, case delays, registry inefficiencies and accountability within the Judiciary.