Kangema Magistrate suspended after bribery arrest by EACC

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Chief Justice Martha Koome. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Judiciary has suspended Martin Mutegi, Senior Principal Magistrate at Kangema Law Courts, from judicial duties following his arrest over bribery allegations.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 22, Chief Justice Martha Koome said Mutegi would step aside pending disciplinary and criminal proceedings.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had earlier announced the arrest of Mutegi alongside Julius Irungu Njogu, Principal Probation Officer, over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe linked to a case before the court.

The two were arrested on Tuesday at a restaurant in Kangema Township, Murang'a County, in an operation that recovered Sh150,000 in marked currency.

The EACC said a businessman convicted on July 2 in a case of obtaining money by false pretences lodged the complaint after the probation officer allegedly demanded Sh170,000 on the magistrate's behalf, promising a favourable probation report ahead of sentencing scheduled for Wednesday.

"The allegations are grave and if proved constitute a serious violation of the law, the Judicial Code of Conduct and Ethics and the values that underpin the administration of justice," said Koome.

The Chief Justice, who also chairs the Judicial Service Commission, said the Judiciary maintains a policy of zero tolerance to corruption and expects judicial officers to embody the integrity they demand of others.

"Judges, judicial officers and members of staff cannot discharge justice with one hand and commit a crime with the other," she said.

Koome said the Judicial Service Commission has started disciplinary processes under the Judicial Service Act, without prejudice to the ongoing criminal investigation.

"The Judiciary will not shield or condone criminal or unethical conduct by any person serving within its ranks," she said, adding that every accused person retains a right to due process.

She pledged full cooperation with the EACC and other investigative and prosecutorial agencies pursuing the matter.

The suspects are held at Nyeri Central Police Station and are expected to be processed at the EACC's Central Regional Office before arraignment.