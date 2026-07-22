Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kangema Magistrate suspended after bribery arrest by EACC

By David Njaaga | Jul. 22, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Chief Justice Martha Koome. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Judiciary has suspended Martin Mutegi, Senior Principal Magistrate at Kangema Law Courts, from judicial duties following his arrest over bribery allegations.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 22,  Chief Justice Martha Koome said Mutegi would step aside pending disciplinary and criminal proceedings.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had earlier announced the arrest of Mutegi alongside Julius Irungu Njogu, Principal Probation Officer, over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe linked to a case before the court.

The two were arrested on Tuesday at a restaurant in Kangema Township, Murang'a County, in an operation that recovered Sh150,000 in marked currency.

The EACC said a businessman convicted on July 2 in a case of obtaining money by false pretences lodged the complaint after the probation officer allegedly demanded Sh170,000 on the magistrate's behalf, promising a favourable probation report ahead of sentencing scheduled for Wednesday.

"The allegations are grave and if proved constitute a serious violation of the law, the Judicial Code of Conduct and Ethics and the values that underpin the administration of justice," said Koome.

The Chief Justice, who also chairs the Judicial Service Commission, said the Judiciary maintains a policy of zero tolerance to corruption and expects judicial officers to embody the integrity they demand of others.

"Judges, judicial officers and members of staff cannot discharge justice with one hand and commit a crime with the other," she said.

Koome said the Judicial Service Commission has started disciplinary processes under the Judicial Service Act, without prejudice to the ongoing criminal investigation.

"The Judiciary will not shield or condone criminal or unethical conduct by any person serving within its ranks," she said, adding that every accused person retains a right to due process.

She pledged full cooperation with the EACC and other investigative and prosecutorial agencies pursuing the matter.

The suspects are held at Nyeri Central Police Station and are expected to be processed at the EACC's Central Regional Office before arraignment.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Martin Mutegi Judiciary Bribery Arrest EACC
.

Latest Stories

How we can turn young people into agents of transformation
How we can turn young people into agents of transformation
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
2 hrs ago
Dangote Lamu refinery is more than a response to the Middle East energy crisis
Opinion
By Kipkirui Langat
2 hrs ago
The asymmetric India, Pakistan treaty and long overdue reckoning
Opinion
By Pradeep Kumar Saxena
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Officers actions in CCTV contradict their boss's statement in Ojwang murder trial
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Officers actions in CCTV contradict their boss's statement in Ojwang murder trial
Court boycott paralyses business as LSK, Judiciary standoff deepens
By Nancy Gitonga, Okumu Modachi and Lilian Chepkoech 2 hrs ago
Court boycott paralyses business as LSK, Judiciary standoff deepens
Judgment day for Obado as court rules on Sharon Otieno murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Judgment day for Obado as court rules on Sharon Otieno murder case
Ruto's headache as rivals thwart push for Mt Kenya East-West split
By Amos Kiarie 2 hrs ago
Ruto's headache as rivals thwart push for Mt Kenya East-West split
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved