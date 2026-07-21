Kindiki calls for legal safeguards to protect Kenya's long-term development vision

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the presentation of a report on reflections and proposals for strategic guidelines on Kenya's long-term national transformation at State House on July 21, 2026. [PCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called for the enactment of legal safeguards to protect Kenya's long-term development agenda from policy disruptions, saying the country's national transformation should remain consistent regardless of changes in political leadership.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during the presentation of a report on reflections and proposals for strategic guidelines on Kenya's long-term national transformation beyond Vision 2030, Kindiki said sustainable development requires continuity, broad public participation and a shared national commitment.

He described national transformation as an ongoing journey rather than a final destination.

"National transformation is never a destination reached once. It is a continuous process of reflection, adaptation and reinvention guided by shared aspirations and an unwavering commitment to a better future," he said.

The DP emphasized that Kenya's greatest opportunity for lasting economic growth lies in strengthening its primary sector, particularly agriculture and the responsible exploitation of mineral resources.

While acknowledging the importance of tourism and other service industries, he argued that such sectors are vulnerable to external shocks and cannot solely guarantee sustained national prosperity.

"We are fairly clear on the things we need to do best. Our land, with its agricultural potential and mineral wealth, remains the most durable foundation for long-term, sustainable movement into the first world," Kindiki said.

He outlined four key pillars that should drive Kenya's future development. The first is the primary sector, anchored on agriculture and natural resources.

The second is a productive economy driven by manufacturing, while transport, logistics and other service industries should support economic expansion.

The final pillar, he said, consists of critical enablers including education, innovation, science and technology, research and a strong national value system.

Prof. Kindiki identified confidence and self-belief as critical ingredients for Africa's development, arguing that many African countries possess abundant natural resources and a youthful population but often lack confidence in their own capabilities.

"The missing link to answering the question on why we don't get it right as Africans is confidence. We have all these factors in our young population, good land and mineral wealth, but the confidence of believing in our ability to do it like everybody else is something that we must build within ourselves," he said.

The DP also stressed that the country's future cannot be shaped by government alone.

Instead, he said, the next phase of Kenya's development should be guided by the collective wisdom, experience and participation of all citizens through inclusive dialogue and innovation.

According to Kindiki, one of the biggest obstacles facing developing countries is policy disruption, where successive administrations abandon the programmes of their predecessors.

To address this challenge, he proposed anchoring Kenya's long-term national vision in law to ensure continuity while still allowing for carefully considered amendments through Parliament.

"The biggest threat to the developing world is policy disruption, where every administration wants to come and do what they think is right. We must start anchoring the vision for Kenya in law so that any adjustments are made through Parliament and not through political transitions," he said.

Kindiki further urged President William Ruto to broaden the consultation process by involving political parties across the political divide, including those in opposition.

He said building consensus at an early stage would help depoliticize the national development agenda and foster a shared commitment to Kenya's long-term interests.

"This is not about your administration or any particular political party. It is about ensuring all political parties that wish to contribute are welcomed into the discussion so that together we protect Kenya's future," Kindiki said.

The report presented at State House is expected to guide discussions on Kenya's national transformation beyond Vision 2030, with a focus on creating a development framework that remains stable, inclusive and resilient for generations to come.