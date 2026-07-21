IEBC's voter confidence in limbo after Ol Kalou show

The phrase "guarding the vote" has quickly become one of the defining political slogans in the aftermath of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. While opposition leaders insist the call is simply about protecting every ballot from manipulation and ensuring the will of the people prevails, critics argue that it is a dangerous rhetoric that shows dwindling confidence in electoral institutions.
Yet beneath the political exchanges lies a more profound question: Why has the call to guard the vote resonated so strongly with sections of the electorate, and what does it reveal about public trust in Kenya's electoral system barely a year before the 2027 General Election?
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