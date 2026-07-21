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IEBC's voter confidence in limbo after Ol Kalou show

By Jacob Ocharo and Juliet Omelo | Jul. 21, 2026
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IEBC officials return ballot boxes and election kits to the tallying centre at Ol Kalou Secondary School after the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election on July 16, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The phrase "guarding the vote" has quickly become one of the defining political slogans in the aftermath of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. While opposition leaders insist the call is simply about protecting every ballot from manipulation and ensuring the will of the people prevails, critics argue that it is a dangerous rhetoric that shows dwindling confidence in electoral institutions.

Yet beneath the political exchanges lies a more profound question: Why has the call to guard the vote resonated so strongly with sections of the electorate, and what does it reveal about public trust in Kenya's electoral system barely a year before the 2027 General Election?

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IEBC Ol Kalou Elections Voter Confidence
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