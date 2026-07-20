Police recover stolen cattle in Turkana

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Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai in Loreng, Turkana West, witness the handover of livestock recovered from cattle rustlers from Uganda on March 19, 2026. [Courtesy]

Police have mounted security operations across the country, recovering 45 stolen cattle in Turkana, arresting suspects linked to illicit alcohol in Nairobi.

In Turkana County, a multi-agency security team recovered 45 head of cattle that had been stolen during a stock theft incident in neighbouring Pokot North Sub-County last month.

The operation followed intelligence that the stolen livestock had been driven to Namakat Village in Kalemngorok Sub-location in Aroo Sub-County. Acting on the information, security officers launched a coordinated operation and successfully recovered the animals.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers came under attack from suspected bandits while escorting the recovered livestock to a safe location.

The suspects allegedly opened fire in an attempt to reclaim the cattle, but the officers repelled the attack and secured the animals.

"The recovered cattle are in safe custody pending identification by their rightful owners," the NPS said.

The service said the operation demonstrated the commitment and sacrifice of security personnel in protecting lives and property, particularly in the North Rift, where cattle rustling remains one of the region's biggest security challenges.

For decades, stock theft has fuelled deadly conflicts among pastoralist communities in Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo and neighbouring counties, prompting the government to deploy multi-agency security teams to curb the vice.

In Nairobi, two men were arrested after police seized 220 litres of illicit brew during a raid in the Kianda 42 area of Kibra in Kilimani Sub-County.

Police said the suspects are in custody awaiting arraignment, while the confiscated alcohol has been secured as exhibits.

"This operation underscores the ongoing commitment of the National Police Service to eradicate the production, distribution and consumption of illicit brews," the NPS said.

The crackdown is part of an ongoing nationwide campaign against illegal alcohol, which authorities say has claimed lives and exposed consumers to serious health risks.

Meanwhile, a police operation to recover a stolen bicycle in Mbeere South, Embu County, turned fatal after officers reportedly came under attack from a group of youths.

Police said officers traced a suspect to his rented house at Mutuobare Shopping Centre, where they found the stolen bicycle outside the locked residence.

As they attempted to arrest the suspect, about 10 youths allegedly armed with stones and pangas advanced towards the officers.

According to police, one officer fired warning shots before opening fire, fatally shooting Geofrey Murimi. The bicycle theft suspect was also shot and injured before being taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Police said a subsequent search of the suspect's house led to the recovery of about 600 grams of cannabis, a blood-stained panga, a blood-stained Maasai sword and other items believed to be linked to criminal activity. Investigations into the shooting are ongoing.

In a separate incident, detectives in Lamu County have launched investigations into the killing of 35-year-old Paul Mwangi Kimani, who was shot with an arrow outside his home in Zebra B Village, Lamu West Sub-County.

Police said the victim staggered into his house clutching his chest before collapsing. Neighbours responded after hearing screams and found an arrow lodged in his chest. He died from excessive bleeding before receiving medical assistance.

Investigators recovered the arrow believed to have been used in the attack, while the body was moved to Mpeketoni Sub-County Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.