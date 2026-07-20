Government allocates Sh17b to compensate landowners for infrastructure projects

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Construction of Nairobi's Western Bypass Road. [File, Standard]

The government has allocated Sh17 billion to compensate landowners under the National Securitisation Programme that aims to unlock funding for infrastructure projects.

The National Land Commission (NLC) Chief Executive Officer Kabale Arero, said that so far they have disbursed Sh15.8 billion for 31 major road projects across the country, with Sh2.3 billion pending.

Arero noted that the government has also allocated Sh6.8 billion to compensate landowners affected by 11 dam projects across the country, with Sh6.5 billion paid out so far, while Sh228 million was pending.

“The National Land Commission is committed to ensuring that we have paid out all pending compensation claims by April 2027. Most cases have been affected by family disputes and lack of necessary documentation to ensure that they are cleared,” said Arero.

The NLC CEO said that the Mombasa-Mtwapa-Kilifi Road was allocated Sh4.2 billion for compensation, with Sh3.6 billion paid out so far and Sh600 million pending and mostly affected by family disputes and lack of necessary documents.

The NLC has allocated Sh2.3 billion for compensation of Kenol-Sagana-Marua Road, with Sh2.096 billion paid out and Sh224 million pending, while for the Nairobi-Western Bypass Sh817 million was allocated for compensation and so far, Sh810 million has been paid out, with Sh7 million pending for disbursement.

Arero said that Sh1.7 billion had been allocated for compensation for the James Gichuru-Rironi Road with Sh1.5 billion paid out and Sh201 million pending, while the Nairobi Expressway (A8) had been allocated Sh515.7 million, which has already been disbursed.

“The Kibwezi-Kitui-Migwani-Mbondoni Road was allocated Sh1.5 billion for compensation, with Sh1.3 billion disbursed so far, while Sh267 million was pending while the Athi River-Machakos turnoff was allocated Sh170 million, which has already been disbursed,” said Arero.

The Kwa Jomvu- Mariakani Road has been allocated Sh1.55 billion for compensation, with Sh1.29 billion paid out and Sh259.9 million pending/

The Magongo Road has been allocated Sh700 million for compensation, with Sh628 million paid out and Sh71 million pending so far.

Nairobi-Thika Road has been allocated Sh350 million for compensation, with Sh248 million paid out and Sh101 million pending, while the Kisumu-Northern Bypass was allocated Sh100 million and so far Sh92.7 million has been disbursed, with Sh7.2 million pending.

The Chebilat-Ikonge-Chabera Road has been allocated Sh379 million for compensation, with Sh344 million disbursed so far and Sh35 million pending, while the Isebania-Kisii-Ahero Road has been allocated Sh250 million, which has already been disbursed.

“Lokichar-Lodwar Road has been allocated Sh72.9 million, which has not been paid out, while the Lanet-Njoro-Turnoff-Timboroa Road has been allocated Sh43.8 million, which has also not been paid out due to various unresolved factors,” said Arero.

Ejinja–Bumala Road has been allocated Sh157 million for compensation, with Sh95 million paid out while Sh61 million was pending.

The Kitale-Suam Road had been allocated Sh90 million, which has been paid out and the Eldoret-Bypass Road had been allocated Sh10.3 million, which has been paid.

Chepiret-Baraton-Kimondi Road has been allocated Sh52 million, with Sh31.6 million paid out and Sh20.9 million pending, while Port Reitz-Mia Access Road has been allocated Sh29 million, which has not been disbursed yet.

The Voi-Mwatate Road has been allocated Sh6.6 million, which was yet to be disbursed.

Arero said that the Karimenu II Dam project was allocated Sh3.49 billion for compensation, with only Sh27.9 million disbursed, while the Handege Water Supply has been allocated Sh13 million for compensation and Sh11 million has already been paid out.

“Gatundu Water Supply was allocated Sh197.6 million for compensation and Sh196.5 million has been paid out so far while the Ruabura Water Supply was allocated Sh177 million for compensation with Sh175 million paid out so far,” said Arero.

She said that the Kigoro Treatment Works has been allocated Sh2 billion for compensation and only Sh30 million has not been paid out, while the Machakos Water Supply has been allocated Sh22.9 million for compensation with only Sh5.4 million not paid out.

Ruiru II Dam was allocated Sh565 million for compensation and only Sh5.7 million has not been paid out, while the Ngenda Water Supply was allocated Sh70.4 million for compensation with only Sh7.4 million not paid out.

The Oloitoktok Water Supply has been allocated Sh54.2 million, with only Sh1.1 million not disbursed so far.

“Miwongoni Dam was allocated Sh130.3 million, which has not been disbursed so far, while the Mwala Cluster Project has been allocated Sh88.2 million with only Sh15 million not disbursed,” said Arero.