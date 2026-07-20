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How KDF foiled multiple IED terror attacks in Lamu

By Mate Tongola | Jul. 20, 2026
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One of the four detonated IEDs in Lamu County. [KFD,X]

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has foiled multiple suspected terrorist attacks in Lamu County after troops discovered and safely destroyed four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted along key supply routes used by both security personnel and civilians.

The operations, conducted under Operation Amani Boni (OAB), were part of ongoing intelligence-led patrols and route clearance missions aimed at preventing terrorist attacks and securing critical transport corridors in the region.

According to the KDF, the first explosive device was detected during a dominance, route clearance and link-up patrol when soldiers spotted a concealed pressure-plate IED before it could be triggered.

"Our troops immediately secured the area and carried out a controlled detonation, neutralising the device and averting what could have been a deadly attack," KDF stated on its website.

In a separate operation days later, soldiers conducting another routine patrol discovered three additional concealed IEDs along major supply routes in the Sarira area.

"The devices were located about 5.1, 8.27 and 8.4 kilometres apart," KDF added.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists were deployed to the scene, where they safely disposed of all three explosives without any casualties or damage.

The military said the repeated discovery of IEDs highlights the continued use of roadside bombs by terrorist groups following sustained pressure from security operations that have weakened their ability to launch conventional attacks.

KDF attributed the successful operations to intelligence-driven missions, disciplined route clearance procedures and the vigilance of its troops, noting that the measures continue to deny terrorists the opportunity to target security forces and civilians.

The Commander of Operation Amani Boni said offensive and stabilisation operations remain ongoing across the theatre, with troops maintaining security along key transport routes and pursuing those responsible for planting the explosives.

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Operation Amani Boni KDF Terror Attack
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