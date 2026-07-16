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Nation Media Group condemns attack on journalists in Ol Kalou by-election

By Mike Kihaki | Jul. 16, 2026
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Youths barricade roads to AC primary school polling station before counting of votes for Olkalau Constituency on July 16, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Nation Media Group (NMG) has strongly condemned the  violent attack on its journalists while they were covering the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, describing the incident as a direct assault on press freedom and the public's constitutional right to access information.

In a statement issued on Thursday, NMG Board Chairman Joe Muganda said the attack occurred at AC Primary School polling station, where journalists had been deployed to report on the electoral process.

The media house said an NTV cameraman was allegedly tasered, beaten and had his camera confiscated, while a Nation reporter was reportedly threatened at gunpoint and had her mobile phone forcibly taken. 

"The assault on our journalists is an attack not only on members of our staff but also on the principles of press freedom and the public's right to receive timely and accurate information. An attack on journalists is an assault on the public's right to know," Muganda said. 

The incident comes amid heightened political tensions surrounding the Ol Kalou by-election, with opposition leaders alleging interference and intimidation at several polling stations.

Reports of violence and disruptions have raised fresh concerns over the safety of election officials, observers and members of the media covering the exercise.

NMG emphasized that journalists play a critical role during elections by promoting transparency, accountability and public confidence in democratic processes.

The company warned that violence and intimidation against media personnel undermine democracy and deny citizens access to credible information. 

The media house reaffirmed its commitment to responsible journalism and editorial independence despite the attack.

"Nation Media Group has, for more than six decades, remained steadfast in its commitment to responsible journalism, editorial independence and the highest professional standards. That commitment will not be diminished by acts of violence or intimidation," Muganda stated. 

He called on security agencies and other relevant authorities to launch prompt investigations, bring those responsible to justice and ensure adequate protection for journalists covering matters of public interest.

"I call upon the relevant authorities to move swiftly to investigate this incident, bring those responsible to justice and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of journalists covering matters of public interest," he said. 

Muganda also wished the injured journalists a quick recovery and commended their professionalism and courage in carrying out their duties under difficult circumstances.

The attack has renewed calls from media stakeholders and human rights organizations for stronger safeguards to protect journalists, particularly during elections when accurate, independent reporting is essential.

NMG concluded by reaffirming its solidarity with its journalists and all media professionals committed to informing the public without fear or favour, stressing that protecting journalists is fundamental to safeguarding democratic freedoms.

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