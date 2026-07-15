Media Council, Kenya Editors Guild partner to recognise veterans in media

Audio By Vocalize

Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo said the recognition will be for print and broadcast journalists. [File, Standard]

Media Council of Kenya (MCK) and Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) have announced plans to start recognising veterans and legends in the media industry.

The recognition will start this coming September in a landmark event, where celebrated journalist Fred Obachi Machoka will be celebrating his 50 years in the newsroom.

The journalist currently hosts Rhumba show on Citizen TV.

MCK chief executive officer David Omwoyo said the recognition will be for print and broadcast journalists.

“In September, we will launch a framework to celebrate legends and veterans in media. That means it is not just about their welfare but also to tap their brain and remove them from brain drain to brain gain,” said Omwoyo during a press conference at MCK offices in Nairobi.

He added: “Also, a framework on welfare and protection of journalists will be part of the announcement."

Omwoyo was accompanied by other veteran journalists, including Lee Njiru who was in the newsroom for 46 years, Pamela Mburia for 45 years and KEG President Zubeeda Kananu.

During the event, which he said a date and venue details will be announced later by the Secretariat which will be provided by MCK, he said a proper framework to recognise, mentor upcoming journalists and a welfare plan will be unveiled.

He said during the celebration, musicians mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will attend the event.

Speaking at the press conference, Obachi said broadcasting and journalism are demanding careers and the people who practise it need to be recognised.

“The people who built this industry gave their voices, health, family time and best years to the service to the public. They woke this country every morning, informed, comforted it in difficult seasons and educated it to love its own music and stories,” said Obachi.

He added: “And yet, when the microphone went silent and went silent, too many of them disappeared into silence themselves. They retired without recognition, a platform and in some painful cases without support.”

Obachi said the profession that forgets its own is quietly teaching its young people that its service too will one day be forgotten and that is the need for a partnership to recognise them.

“Recognition is not vanity. When a profession honours its veterans, it tells every journalist and broadcaster still on duty that their work indeed has worth beyond the day’s bulletins. It restores dignity to those who served before us and gives young people entering the studios living proof that the career of integrity in the media is seen, valued and remembered.”

He said the partnership will lead to regular mentorship through structured master classes, engagements and sittings with pioneers and current journalists.

Kananu said KEG is honoured to partner with MCK to address issues affecting journalists during active employment and also in retirement.

“The media is the only space where practitioners are forced to leave early. We want to partner with MCK to honour retired journalists and also address the challenges they face which has caused some to end up in drunkenness, depression and eventual death. We want to grow mentorship so that the media doesn't die,” she said.

She appealed to the veteran journalists to continue holding hands of practising and upcoming journalists through mentorship.

“I thank God because of this partnership and we want to tap into the knowledge and skills of these veterans have because sometimes when they retire and die without leaving us with that knowledge to mentor and including writing books about the industry,” said Koome.

Njiru thanked MCK and KEG for the initiative, saying it’s a noble idea, adding that the knowledge built over decades in the newsroom should not be allowed to disappear.

“We feel encouraged by this decision to reward veterans and therefore let us walk this journey together because we either swim together or sink together,” said Njiru.

He regretted that many journalists today retire and die in abject poverty.

“I take this opportunity to remind our media people to focus on the future, look after yourself. I have been in journalism for 46 years and I feel like crying. I have seen journalists both in broadcast and print die of drunkenness, disease, neglect and such like,” he said.

Ms Mburia also thanked MCK for the introduction of the Life Time Achievement Award in the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards(AJEA) saying it was a great decision.

The radio journalist who is the patron of the Association of Professional Broadcasters promised that her association will work together with the Secretariat to make the September event a success.