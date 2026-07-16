Certificate of Good Conduct to be processed within a day

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DCI says the new system would effectively contribute to clearing the backlog of applications for the Certificate of Good Conduct. [File, Standard]

The Police Clearance Certificate, formerly referred to as Certificate of Good Conduct, will from next week be processed within a day from the initial 14 days following an upgrade of the system.

The system has been upgraded from the current Automated Palm and Fingerprint Identification System (APFIS) to Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS), according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“Starting Monday, July 20, 2026, we roll out the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS), a game-changing platform built to fast-track processing and deliver faster, smarter service,” the DCI said.

While the old system was only able to store two million criminal records, the new system has a storage capacity of up to 10 million.

The new system will improve the processing speed of the certificates from the initial 14 days to one day, thus effectively contributing to the clearance of the backlog while also matching the corresponding number of applications to those processed in a day.

It enables forensic experts and investigators to quickly and precisely match biometric evidence, including fingerprints, palm prints, and facial recognition using advanced verification and comparison tools.

The system will also enable detectives to identify suspects with exceptional accuracy. Equally, it integrates seamlessly with third-party platforms such as Interpol, making the resolution of cases faster and easier.

The DCI boss Mohammed Amin had earlier said it would effectively contribute to the clearance of the backlog while also matching the corresponding number of applications to those processed in a day.

In June 2024, Amin presided over the signing of a contract between the DCI and M/S Idemia Southern and Eastern Africa Limited that would enable the upgrading of the PCC system from APFIS to MBIS.

This upgrade came as a response to mitigate legitimate concerns from members of the public regarding the delays experienced in the processing of the clearance certificates.

According to the DCI, the system is fully bolstered to support live scans of the PCC applications in 52 Huduma Centres across the Country, at the DCI Headquarters and police stations.

With the new system, applicants will no longer need to book fingerprinting dates on the eCitizen portal, but must select their preferred fingerprinting centres based on convenience.

In the past, the Principal Criminal Registrar has been experiencing a huge backlog as a result of system downtime.

Previously, in an effort to reduce the delays, only Kenyans who needed the certificate for overseas medical treatment, scholarships, and booked flights were given top priority.

The PCC is an official document issued by the DCI confirming whether an individual has a criminal record.

It is commonly required for employment, licensing, visa applications and even tenders, among others. It is valid for one year and typically includes detailed information about the applicant, including their full name, ID number, and listed criminal history, if any.