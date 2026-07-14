Rights defenders demand probe into alleged State attacks

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Plain cloth officers arrest activists along Harambee Avenue, Nairobi, during Saba Saba protests on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Human rights groups have demanded investigations into alleged attacks targeting civic organisations and human rights defenders.

The groups specifically condemned alleged harassment targeting The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA), its Executive Director Diana Gichengo, TISA staff and members of the Okoa Uchumi Campaign.

In a joint statement, the coalition urged the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and other investigative agencies to probe an alleged attempted raid on TISA's offices and a wider pattern of alleged coordinated attacks on civic actors, including enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, torture and assaults on civic meetings.

The groups also called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Inspector General of Police to immediately stop what the coalition described as illegal tracking, surveillance and attempted office raids targeting TISA's leadership and staff.

"The investigations must identify those who planned, commanded, supervised and executed these operations and recommend criminal prosecutions where appropriate," the groups said.

The demands follow an incident on July 2, in which at least 13 suspected state security officers travelling in four Subaru vehicles allegedly attempted to access TISA's offices, demanding the identification and surrender of a lawyer who works at the organisation.

"They aggressively demanded the identification and surrender of the lawyer who works at TISA," the groups said, terming the incident unlawful and an attempt to intimidate the organisation.

The coalition said Gichengo has separately been subjected to persistent surveillance and road harassment since early June by occupants of tinted Subaru and Prado vehicles that have repeatedly tailed her along routes she uses to and from work.

The alleged surveillance began shortly after Gichengo learned that individuals linked to a senior government official had been making inquiries about her over TISA's public finance accountability work, according to the groups.

"This pattern of state-led attacks and intimidation of vocal human rights defenders is clearly visible," the groups stated, noting that civic actors face a growing wave of harassment.

The statement said the incidents reflect a broader pattern of attacks against human rights defenders, with perpetrators enjoying protection from accountability.

"The continued deployment of armed, masked, plain-clothes and unidentified security personnel operating alongside or in protection of state-sponsored goons has become a defining feature of the assault on Kenya's civic space," the groups observed.

The rights groups also faulted police over what the coalition described as a failure to stop violent attacks by suspected goons at All Saints Cathedral, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) offices and other civic meetings.

"The police's failure to stop the goons at All Saints Cathedral Church, KHRC's offices and other reported community meetings, as well as their active harassment of civic leaders, including those from TISA, renders them personally liable for constitutional violations," the groups explained.

The organisations demanded guarantees for the safety of TISA staff and civil society organisations, warning that the leadership of the National Police Service would be held personally and criminally responsible for any harm befalling members of TISA or civil society.