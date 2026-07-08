University transfer window extended as 293,869 secure KUCCPS placements

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Education CS Julius Ogamba. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Education has extended the university transfer window for the 2025 Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) applicants from the usual two weeks to one month.

Speaking during the release of the 2025 KUCCPS placement results on Wednesday, July 8, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the extension will give students adequate time to transfer and settle into their preferred universities.

“I know that some students who have been placed today would wish to transfer from one university to another. In order to allow adequate time and opportunity, we will be extending the transfer window from the ordinary two weeks to one month,” said Ogamba.

The CS also directed KUCCPS to reopen the placement portal for students who qualified for admission but failed to apply during the initial application period.

He said the agency has been instructed to identify and reach out to eligible students who did not submit applications and facilitate their placement.

According to Ogamba, a total of 293,869 students have been placed in degree, diploma and certificate programmes.

Of the 270,508 candidates who qualified for university admission, 202,133 have been placed in degree programmes.

However, 8,915 students who qualified for degree programmes opted not to pursue university education and instead applied for placement in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

In other placements, 28,246 students were admitted to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), 500 to the Kenya School of Law (KSL), 765 to the Kenya Utalii College and 875 to public teacher training colleges.

Ogamba noted that some students who qualified for placement did not submit applications, reiterating that those who still wish to join higher learning institutions will be given another opportunity through the late application window.