Enforce hygiene and safe food equipment standards without exception

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Food hygiene and safety in Kenya require compliance with constitutional and statutory obligations.[Courtesy]

Every Kenyan has the right to safe food. This is not merely a public health aspiration. It is a constitutional promise. Food sold in butcheries, bakeries, restaurants, and street-vending outlets must be prepared using clean, hygienic equipment. The quality of food depends not only on ingredients but also on the condition of the tools used to prepare it. Poorly maintained meat-cutting stumps, contaminated knives, cracked baking vessels, and unclean cooking equipment expose consumers to avoidable diseases. Strong enforcement of hygiene standards is therefore a legal and moral obligation.

The Constitution provides a firm foundation for food safety. Article 43 guarantees every person the right to the highest attainable standard of health. This right cannot be achieved if food is handled using contaminated equipment. Article 42 further guarantees the right to a clean and healthy environment. Food preparation surfaces and utensils form part of that environment. Public authorities must therefore ensure that food establishments comply with hygiene requirements that protect consumers from preventable harm.

The Public Health Act imposes duties upon food business operators to maintain sanitary conditions. Local public health officers are empowered to inspect premises, issue improvement notices and prosecute offenders. These powers should be exercised consistently and without favour. Regular inspections encourage compliance and reassure consumers that food sold in the market meets acceptable health standards. Enforcement should be preventive rather than reactive.

In butcheries, meat cutting stumps deserve particular attention. Wooden stumps remain common across many towns and markets. While durable, they easily develop deep cuts and cracks after repeated use. Blood, fat and moisture accumulate within these grooves, creating ideal conditions for bacterial growth. Continuous chopping without proper cleaning and maintenance increases contamination risks. Stumps should be thoroughly cleaned, disinfected, and resurfaced whenever necessary. Where possible, modern food-grade cutting surfaces that are easier to sanitise should gradually replace heavily damaged wooden blocks.

Knives used in butcheries and bakeries also require strict hygiene control. A knife that appears clean may still harbour dangerous microorganisms if improperly washed or stored. Food handlers should wash knives with clean water and suitable detergents before sanitising them. Knives should never be placed on dirty counters or exposed to dust and insects. Separate knives for raw and ready-to-eat products reduce the possibility of cross-contamination. Routine sharpening also improves safety because blunt knives require greater force and increase handling risks.

Bakeries must maintain equally high standards. Napkins, mixing bowls, baking trays, cooling racks, storage containers, and measuring equipment should be made from food-grade materials that resist corrosion and are easy to clean. Cracked plastic containers and rusted metal surfaces should never remain in service. Flour, creams, fillings and finished products easily become contaminated when equipment is poorly maintained. Regular cleaning schedules and documented sanitation procedures strengthen accountability within baking establishments.

Street food vending continues to provide affordable meals and employment across Kenya. Nevertheless, the popularity of street food should never excuse poor hygiene. Cooking pots, serving utensils, grills, cutting boards, water containers, and display equipment must remain clean throughout the trading day. Vendors should have access to clean water for washing utensils and hands. Waste should be properly collected and disposed of to prevent pests and unpleasant surroundings. Consumers deserve confidence that convenience does not come at the expense of health.

The Food, Drugs and Chemical Substances Act reinforces the obligation to prevent the sale of food that is contaminated or prepared under unsanitary conditions. County governments, public health departments, and food business operators should work together to promote compliance through education and enforcement. Licensing authorities should require evidence of hygienic equipment before issuing or renewing permits. Training programmes should help food handlers understand the importance of sanitation and proper equipment maintenance.

Consumers also have responsibilities. They should report unhygienic practices to county public health offices and avoid purchasing food from visibly unsanitary premises. Public awareness encourages higher standards because businesses respond to informed customers. Safe food is a shared responsibility involving regulators, traders, and the public.

Kenya possesses adequate constitutional and statutory tools to safeguard food hygiene. What remains is consistent implementation. Clean meat cutting stumps, sanitised knives, well-maintained baking vessels, and hygienic cooking equipment are not luxuries. They are essential safeguards for public health. Strong enforcement today will reduce disease, protect consumers, and strengthen confidence in Kenya’s food industry for generations to come.

Dr. Nyatundo George Oruongo, Assistant Professor in Law, Christ Academy Institute of Law, Bengaluru. India