'Shameful': Orengo hits out at Saba Saba roadblocks

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Siaya Governor James Orengo. [Standard]

Siaya Governor James Orengo has criticised the government for mounting roadblocks in Nairobi during the 36th Saba Saba Day commemoration, terming the move shameful conduct.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday, July 76, Orengo said the roadblocks had emptied the city of activity.

"Roadblocks everywhere, there is no activity in town, it is shameful conduct from the government," said Orengo.

The governor called for Saba Saba to be declared a public holiday in honour of those who fought to open up Kenya's democratic space, naming Kenneth Matiba, Charles Rubia and Raila Odinga among the figures he would honour if he were president.

Motorists divert at barricaded Parliament Road and Harambee Avenue on Saba Saba Day in Nairobi.



Video by Elvis Ogina pic.twitter.com/keXZiMuNpN — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) July 7, 2026

He also accused government officials of misplaced priorities, arguing that leaders channel millions of shillings into circumstances that ignore ordinary citizens' struggles.

Orengo was among the young lawyers who joined Martin Shikuku and Masinde Muliro at Kamukunji Grounds on July 7, 1990, in the rally that gave Saba Saba its name, after Matiba and Rubia were arrested days before the planned demonstration.

The protests, which left more than 20 people dead by some accounts, pushed the government of President Daniel arap Moi to repeal Section 2A of the constitution the following year, ending one-party rule.

Rights groups marking this year's anniversary pressed Parliament to act on longstanding concerns including extrajudicial killings, abductions, enforced disappearances and excessive use of police force.

Last year's Saba Saba commemoration turned deadly, with at least 11 people killed as police clashed with protesters, according to reports at the time.

Motorists heading into the CBD on Tuesday morning encountered widespread police roadblocks and heavy security deployment at key entry points, with routes including Thika Road, Jogoo Road, Mombasa Road, Kiambu Road and Waiyaki Way affected.

The National Police Service said the checkpoints were meant to prevent a repeat of past disruption to business, while the Nairobi regional police commander maintained no group had formally notified police of planned demonstrations, a claim rights organisers dispute.

Saba Saba, marks July 7, 1990, and has since become a symbol of civic action, regularly invoked in demonstrations over governance and constitutional rights.