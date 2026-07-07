City on lockdown? Nairobi wakes to barricades on Saba Saba

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Police roadblock at Madaraka junction near Nyayo stadium along Langata road, Nairobi ahead of the anticipated Saba Saba Demos. July 7th,2026 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Motorists heading into Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) on Tuesday morning encountered widespread police roadblocks and heavy security deployments as authorities moved to restrict access ahead of the planned Saba Saba protests.

Chris Thairu: Some MPs are struggling to access Parliament. Unlike a normal day when the area is busy with Kenyans visiting government offices, today there are multiple police checkpoints before the CBD, with officers closely monitoring motorists and boda boda riders.… pic.twitter.com/HhIJBaA1Li — SpiceFM (@SpiceFMKE) July 7, 2026

By 6:30 a.m., major entry routes into the city had been partially blocked, leaving commuters stranded in long traffic queues while police conducted vehicle inspections.

Along Thika Road, barricades had been mounted at several points, including near Blue Post Hotel, Kimbo Roundabout, Ruiru Bypass and Roasters near Allsops.

Commuters travelling in matatus were ordered to alight at certain roadblocks, with many opting to turn back rather than continue their journey. Most public service vehicles operating along the route remained parked, as seen by The Standard.

Stranded passangers camp at Thika Town matatu stage after PSV operating on the Nairobi route suspended services following a series of police roadblocks mounted on Thika Road. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

On Mombasa Road, police erected roadblocks at City Cabanas, causing a major traffic snarl as motorists queued for security checks.

Similar scenes played out along Lang'ata Road at the Madaraka Junction near Nyayo Stadium, at the Bunyala Roundabout along Uhuru Highway and on Kiambu Road, where police maintained a heavy presence.

Within the CBD, access to Parliament Road had been sealed off with barbed wire and dozens of police officers were deployed in the area. Parliament road has been barricaded with barbed wire with a contingent of police officers keeping guard on Saba Saba Day, July 7, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The heightened security operation came ahead of the planned July 7 Saba Saba protests called by activists.

Saba Saba, meaning "Seven Seven" in Swahili, commemorates July 7, 1990, when pro-democracy activists took to the streets to demand the restoration of multiparty democracy in Kenya. The date has since become a symbol of civic action and is often marked by demonstrations over governance and constitutional rights.

This year, activists were seeking parliamentary intervention on longstanding concerns, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and excessive use of force by security agencies.

The organisers were estimating that at least 1,000 participants, drawn from civil society organisations, students, professionals, human rights defenders and members of the public, would take part.

Police, however, have declared the demonstrations illegal and warned against unlawful gatherings.

More to follow.....