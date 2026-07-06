Kenya marks 36th Saba Saba Day Anniversary

Kenya marks 36 years of Saba Saba, reflecting on the fight for democracy and ongoing reforms. [File, Standard]

As the country marks the 36th anniversary of the historic Saba Saba Day in 1990 in agitation for reforms, much has been achieved in opening up the democratic space despite the emerging challenges.

In Kenya, Saba Saba Day is remembered as the day on which nationwide protests took place after pro-reform leaders planned to hold a rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on July 7, 1990, to agitate for political reforms.