Protest victims to receive Sh225.4 million in second compensation phase

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157 protest victims to receive Sh225.4 million in second compesation phase. [File, Standard]

The government has cleared Sh225.4 million for disbursement to protest victims under its second phase of compensation.

In a statement, the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations said the second phase comprises 157 victims; 100 injury cases and 57 fatalities resulting from public protests across the country.

According to panel chair Prof Makau Mutua, families of the 57 deceased victims will each receive a standard payout of Sh3 million, bringing the total compensation for fatalities to Sh171 million.

Compensation for injuries ranges from Sh50,000 for minor cases to Sh1 million for severe injuries and aggravated sexual offences.

“Every approved claim has undergone the strictest scrutiny for verification and authentication to confirm eligibility,” he said.

To date, the government has disbursed a cumulative Sh674.1 million to 505 victims, including Sh448.7 million distributed during the initial phase.

Mutua said the number of claimants continues to rise, with the panel receiving more than 400 new claims within two weeks of issuing a fresh call for victims to come forward.

"The response from victims has been highly positive, as reflected in the sharp increase in claims coming in," Prof. Mutua said. "We have also received additional names from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR)."

He also urged victims who are yet to file claims, provide consent, or submit their banking details to do so to facilitate faster disbursement.

"To the victims, your courage in coming forward has made this possible. We continue to honour your resilience and dignity as we make steady progress, and we shall not rest until every victim gets justice."