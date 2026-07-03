Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Protest victims to receive Sh225.4 million in second compensation phase

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 3, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

157 protest victims to receive Sh225.4 million in second compesation phase. [File, Standard]

The government has cleared Sh225.4 million for disbursement to protest victims under its second phase of compensation.

In a statement, the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations said the second phase comprises 157 victims; 100 injury cases and 57 fatalities resulting from public protests across the country.

According to panel chair Prof Makau Mutua, families of the 57 deceased victims will each receive a standard payout of Sh3 million, bringing the total compensation for fatalities to Sh171 million.

Compensation for injuries ranges from Sh50,000 for minor cases to Sh1 million for severe injuries and aggravated sexual offences.

“Every approved claim has undergone the strictest scrutiny for verification and authentication to confirm eligibility,” he said.

To date, the government has disbursed a cumulative Sh674.1 million to 505 victims, including Sh448.7 million distributed during the initial phase.

Mutua said the number of claimants continues to rise, with the panel receiving more than 400 new claims within two weeks of issuing a fresh call for victims to come forward.

"The response from victims has been highly positive, as reflected in the sharp increase in claims coming in," Prof. Mutua said. "We have also received additional names from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR)."

He also urged victims who are yet to file claims, provide consent, or submit their banking details to do so to facilitate faster disbursement.

"To the victims, your courage in coming forward has made this possible. We continue to honour your resilience and dignity as we make steady progress, and we shall not rest until every victim gets justice."

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Protests Compensation Panel Police Brutality Extrajudicial Killings
.

Latest Stories

Governor Kihika and Senator Keroche clash during Senate Committee meeting
Governor Kihika and Senator Keroche clash during Senate Committee meeting
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
2 hrs ago
Why parasite control should be a priority on every dairy farm
Smart Harvest
By Dr Joseph Othieno
2 hrs ago
Coffee farming taking shape in Laikipia
Smart Harvest
By Boniface Gikandi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Season of dishing out dubious cash in voter buying spree as polls loom
By Juliet Omelo 2 hrs ago
Season of dishing out dubious cash in voter buying spree as polls loom
Scores injured in attack on Linda Mwananchi convoy
By Stanley Ongwae 2 hrs ago
Scores injured in attack on Linda Mwananchi convoy
Court clears Mara luxury hotel after second case thrown out
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Court clears Mara luxury hotel after second case thrown out
Cash politics roars back as Ruto allies splash millions
By Harold Odhiambo and Anne Atieno 2 hrs ago
Cash politics roars back as Ruto allies splash millions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved