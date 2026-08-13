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What awaits Kenya Kwanza-ODM team on power sharing

By Steve Mkawale | Aug. 13, 2026
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President William Ruto, ODM Leader Oburu Oginga and Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah during the UDA-ODM retreat at Lake Naivasha Resort in Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

As the Kenya Kwanza-Orange Democratic Movement technical teams focus on policy planning, ODM leadership has publicly indicated that its key negotiating priorities for the broader alliance include securing the 2027 Deputy President running mate slot and a 50-50 distribution of key Cabinet and diplomatic positions.

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