What awaits Kenya Kwanza-ODM team on power sharing

As the Kenya Kwanza-Orange Democratic Movement technical teams focus on policy planning, ODM leadership has publicly indicated that its key negotiating priorities for the broader alliance include securing the 2027 Deputy President running mate slot and a 50-50 distribution of key Cabinet and diplomatic positions.
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