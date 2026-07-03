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Government assures Kenyans of El Nino preparedness

By Mate Tongola | Jul. 3, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki when he chaired the inaugural meeting of the Ad Hoc Cabinet Committee on El Niño Preparedness. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured Kenyans that the government is fully prepared to respond to the anticipated El Niño rains expected between October and December, saying comprehensive measures are already underway to minimise disruption and safeguard lives.

Speaking after chairing the inaugural meeting of the Ad Hoc Cabinet Committee on El Niño Preparedness and Response at his Karen Official Residence on Thursday, Kindiki urged the public not to panic, noting that all relevant ministries, departments, agencies and State organs had been mobilised following weather forecasts indicating a high probability of above-normal rainfall later this year.

“We assure the country that there is no need to panic. We are engaging all the ministries, departments, agencies and all State organs to ensure that in the event of the rains, the country is prepared and we are not caught by surprise,” he said.

The committee was constituted following a Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto last Tuesday, where the Deputy President was tasked with overseeing national preparedness and coordinating the government's response.

At the same time, Kindiki said authorities would prioritise measures to prevent flooding, landslides and mudslides, while ensuring uninterrupted movement of people, goods and services and protecting public health.

“We will take action to ensure there is no disruption of civic order, movement of goods and services or public health. Preventive interventions will also be undertaken in areas prone to floods, landslides and mudslides to prevent loss of life and property,” he said.

The Deputy President said this year's response would be more effective under the newly enacted National Disaster Risk Management Act, 2026, which came into force last month.

The legislation provides a legal framework for early planning, faster decision-making and closer coordination between national and county governments during disasters.

He challenged county governments to activate their own preparedness mechanisms, saying collaboration between the two levels of government would be critical in mitigating the impact of the expected rains.

“In the spirit of a coordinated approach, we are partnering with county governments at this early stage to ensure seamless preparedness for any eventuality, as required by the new law,” he said.

Among the priority interventions is the unclogging of drainage systems, particularly in Nairobi, to reduce the risk of destructive urban flooding.

Kindiki said the Ministry of Infrastructure had already commenced targeted works to strengthen the capital's drainage network ahead of the rainy season.

He also sought to reassure the public over concerns of a possible Ebola outbreak, saying Kenya remains on high alert despite having recorded no confirmed cases.

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Related Topics

El Nino Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Ad Hoc Cabinet Committee on El Niño Preparedness
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