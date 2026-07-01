Police ordered to produce missing man as protester shot dead in city

As the country grapples with a fresh wave of alleged abductions, a family is mourning a relative who was shot dead during demonstrations calling for the release of two protesters reported missing, as pressure mounts on police to account for their whereabouts.
The protester was fatally shot along Outering Road in Nairobi on Monday.
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