Police ordered to produce missing man as protester shot dead in city

Mathare residents staged a protest demanding the whereabouts of Maxwell Kiarie (“Maxi”) and Abdulaziz “Zizou” Molu, who were abducted under unclear circumstances. The demonstrators paralyzed the movement of traffic at a section of Outering Road and Juja road on June 30, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

As the country grapples with a fresh wave of alleged abductions, a family is mourning a relative who was shot dead during demonstrations calling for the release of two protesters reported missing, as pressure mounts on police to account for their whereabouts.

The protester was fatally shot along Outering Road in Nairobi on Monday.