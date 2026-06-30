Gen Z protester Davis Lichuma found ill after alleged abduction

Davis Lichuma undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Women's Hospital. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Davis Lichuma was always seen holding the Constitution in his hands in every Gen Z protest. It is always his armour. At the protests, he stood with arms crossed, clutching a copy of the Constitution, a visual that made him one of the enduring faces of the 2025 Gen Z demonstrations.

But the image of Lichuma lying in a hospital bed at Nairobi Women’s Hospital told a different story. The story of a young Kenyan broken by the very State whose laws he sought to uphold and for simply exercising a constitutional right.