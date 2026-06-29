Editors Guild condemns shutdown of Uganda's media outlets

Audio By Vocalize

Muhoozi Kainerugaba has asserted growing control in recent months, ordering the arrests of politicians, activists and now a media shutdown. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) has condemned President Yoweri Museveni’s shutdown of Uganda's Nation Media Group outlets.

The guild in a statement described the move as a serious threat to press freedom, freedom of expression and democratic accountability.

In a statement, KEG President Zubeidah Kananu said media freedom is not a privilege but a fundamental right that enables citizens to access independent and accountable information.

This comes a day after the Chief of Defence Forces of Uganda, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, ordered the closure of two of the country's leading media outlets, Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda.

The move is believed to be linked to the publication of articles critical of the country's top leadership, with the military chief saying they would not reopen without his permission.

Muhoozi also claimed that he had exercised powers granted by his father, Yoweri Museveni, since 2017 to shut down any media outlet, unapologetic about the decision.

KEG also condemned the reported military raid on NTV Uganda's premises and the disruption of its operations.

"The reported closure of a media house through the deployment of military force represents a grave affront to media freedom, freedom of expression and the rule of law," Kananu said.

She warned that such actions set a dangerous precedent that undermines democratic governance and weakens the public's constitutional right to access independent information.

"Media freedom is not a privilege granted by those in power. It is a fundamental democratic right protected under national constitutions and international human rights instruments," she said.

The guild further called for the immediate restoration of access to the affected media premises, respect for due process and judicial mechanisms, and guarantees for the safety and independence of journalists carrying out their professional duties.

"Any grievances against a media organisation, however strongly held, must be addressed through established legal and regulatory processes," Kananu stated.

The Guild further urged regional bodies to remain vigilant and speak out against actions that threaten independent journalism and democratic accountability.

The shutdown has intensified concerns over the shrinking space for press freedom, freedom of expression and democracy across the East African region.

"A free press is indispensable to democracy. It must be protected, not persecuted," Kananu added.