Six killed, scores injured in road crashes

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Wreckage of a 14- seater matatu and track after an accident at Chimoi market on June 27, 2026. [Courtesy]

At least six people were killed and more than a dozen others injured in two separate road accidents in Kericho and Bungoma counties on Saturday, adding to the growing number of fatalities on Kenyan roads.

The first crash occurred at about 6pm at the Baseline area along the Muhoroni–Londiani road in Fort Ternan, Kericho County, where three pillion passengers, including a juvenile, lost their lives after a motorcycle collided head-on with a public service vehicle.

According to police, a Toyota matatu belonging to Molo Bright SACCO was travelling towards Muhoroni when a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle heading towards Londiani suddenly veered onto the wrong lane, causing the fatal collision.

The motorcycle rider was carrying three pillion passengers—two women and a female juvenile. Police said none of the four occupants was wearing a safety helmet or reflective jacket.

"The motorcycle suddenly veered onto the opposite lane and collided head-on with the oncoming matatu. Three passengers died on the spot while the rider sustained serious injuries," police said.

The rider suffered severe head injuries and a fractured left leg, while three passengers aboard the matatu sustained injuries. They were rushed to Fort Ternan Sub-county Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to St. Vincent Mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem examinations. Police towed both the motorcycle and the matatu to Fort Ternan Police Station as investigations into the crash continue.

Hours later, another tragic accident occurred at Chomoi along the Eldoret–Webuye Highway in Bungoma County after a trailer transporting logs lost control, collided with a North Rift Shuttle matatu and overturned onto the vehicle.

The Toyota Hiace matatu was travelling from Eldoret towards Webuye with 11 passengers on board when the trailer travelling in the opposite direction reportedly lost control.

The matatu driver, 34-year-old Felix Oloktar, died instantly alongside two unidentified female passengers after the trailer crushed the vehicle.

Several passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Among them was a police officer attached to Liboi Police Station, who suffered minor injuries to both legs.

"The trailer overturned onto the matatu, temporarily blocking the highway. Rescue teams responded and the injured were evacuated to hospital as investigations commenced," police said.

The bodies of the three victims were taken to the Village of Hope Hospital mortuary pending identification and postmortem examinations.

The two crashes came as police revealed that at least 19 people died in separate road accidents across the country on Saturday alone. The victims included ten pedestrians, three pillion passengers, three passengers, two drivers and one motorcycle rider, while another 19 people sustained serious injuries.