Back in the sky: Ruto courts the world as Kenya feels abandoned

President William Ruto arrives at Barea Mahamasina stadium in Antananarivo for Madagascar’s 66th independence day celebrations at the invitation of his counterpart, Colonel Michael Randrianirina. [PCS]

The day police mounted one of their heaviest responses to anti-government protests, President William Ruto jetted out on his 20th foreign trip this year.

The President boarded a flight to Madagascar for the country’s 66th Independence Day celebrations.